Tollywood actress diagnosed with Cancer

Hamsa Nandini is a known face for Tollywood audience and she has done several glamorous roles in her career. The actress was tested positive for coronavirus and recovered completely. Hamsa Nandini is away from work for the past few months. The actress is diagnosed with cancer recently. Hamsa Nandini is diagnosed with Grade 3 Invasive Carcinoma or Breast Cancer. The actress revealed that she would fight strong and will return back to work soon.

Hamsa Nandini will have to undergo Chemotherapy and Radiation as a part of her treatment. She lost her mother due to cancer years ago and the doctors said that the cancer was hereditary after conducting several tests. Hamsa Nandini promises to recover back and return back to work very soon. Wishing Hamsa Nandini a speedy recovery.