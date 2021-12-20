VJ Sunny bags Bigg Boss 5 Title

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Telugu came to an end and VJ Sunny bagged the title of Bigg Boss 5. He took home Rs 50 lakhs prize money along with a plot worth Rs 25 lakhs and a bike. The grand finale witnessed top celebrities from North and South. SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Naga Chaitanya, Ayan Mukerji and Shriya Saran were the guests of the evening. Bigg Boss 5 started on September 5th and the journey came to an end after 106 days. A huge set was constructed in Annapurna Studios.

VJ Sunny during his winning speech dedicated the award to his mother Kalavathi. “My mom’s letter was a huge motivation for me to win this title. Thanks to all my 19 inmates along with the audience for making me a winner” told Sunny. Sunny started his career as a host and is a VJ. Sunny and Shanmukh are the finalists. Shanmukh and Sreerama Chandra are named as the runners-up for Bigg Boss 5.