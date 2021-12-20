Salman Khan announces one more Sequel

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is the special guest for the pre-release event of RRR, the country’s biggest film. During the event, Salman Khan announced the sequel for his biggest film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He also said that Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad completed the script for the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan said that this can be taken as the official announcement for the sequel. Vijayendra Prasad worked on the script for months and impressed Salman Khan recently.

Kabir Khan directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan and the film released in 2015. The director for the sequel is yet to be locked and the project starts once Salman Khan is done with his current projects. Both Ram Charan and NTR during the pre-release event of RRR lauded Salman Khan. The event is recorded last evening and will be telecasted soon. RRR is hitting the screens on January 7th 2022 in multiple languages.