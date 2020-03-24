Mythri’s big bet on Uppena

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers along with Sukumar Writings planned a small film Uppena. The film is said to be a rustic love story and marks the debut of Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej. Sukumar’s protege Buchi Babu Sana directed the film which is in the final stages of post-production. The makers spent Rs 22 crores on the film and they are said to be extremely confident about the product.

Though there have been decent deals for the non-theatrical rights, Mythri Movie Makers are yet to sell them. As they cannot recover the budget before release, Mythri Movie Makers is heading for its own release through their regular distributors. If the film ends up as a super hit, Uppena’s non-theatrical rights would fetch massive prices. The theatrical overflows would bring them to a safe zone.

This indeed is also a huge risk as the producers would be losing big if the film fails to impress the audience. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and DSP is composing the tunes.