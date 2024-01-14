x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie Reviews

Naa Saami Ranga movie review

Published on January 14, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Naa Saami Ranga movie review

Naa Saami Ranga movie review

Telugu360 Rating : 2.75/5

King Nagarjuna picked up the remake of a Malayalam film and completed the shoot in a record time of less than three months. The film directed by Vijay Binni is an entertainer and it also has Allari Naresh, Raj Tharun, Aashika Ranganath, Mirnaa and Rukshar Dhillon playing other important roles. MM Keeravani scored the music and background score for Naa Saami Ranga. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. Here is the review of Naa Saami Ranga:

Story:

Kittayya (Nagarjuna) and Anji (Allari Naresh) are best friends from childhood. Kittayya is an orphan while Anji’s mother passes away during his childhood. Both of them have immense respect for the village head (Nassar). Kittayya obeys his orders and never crosses his line. Kittayya loves Varaalu (Aashika Ranganath), the daughter of Varadaraajulu (Rao Ramesh) from his childhood days. When the duo decides to get married, in an expected move, Varadaraajulu passes away and this incident seperates Kittayya and Varaalu. In a sudden move, Dasu, the third son of the village head enters into the village and the rest of the film is about how Kittayya resolves the problems in the village and wins his love. Watch Naa Saami Ranga.

Analysis:

The team of Naa Saami Ranga took the basic plot and made enough changes for the Telugu version to suit the taste of the audience. A touch of Sankranthi festival and the tradition are brought into the film. The film starts with the friendship of Kittayya and Anji. Then the film shifts towards the love story of Kittayya and Varaalu. The love story happens with a vintage look with enough entertainment and romance. The love story is a bit lenghty and the conflict starts after the role of Varadaraajulu enters the scene. The film gets a villain after Dasu enters the story. The first half goes on a decent note without any highs and lows. The interval episode is shot well.

Though the first half has enough flaws, the crisp narration, well shot songs and background score of Keeravani and the interval episode makes the film passable. The second half of Naa Saami Ranga is slow paced and the episode of Anji was shot well. The story gets completed after this episode but it is dragged till the climax. Then comes a twist and the climax is shot well. The nativity and the theme of Naa Saami Ranga are well presented throughout the second half. Sankranthi vibe is an additional advantage for Naa Saami Ranga.

The second half has more songs though they are a part of the story. Kittayya has no past and Kittayya saving Peddayya during his childhood days was never shown on screen. The friendship and bonding between Kittayya and Anji was well showcased. The length of the love story should have been trimmed.

Performances:

Nagarjuna has been presented in a new and colorful look throughout. His costumes are good and he did his role well. The film’s director followed Nag’s body language and handled him well. Allari Naresh and his comic timing is an asset for Naa Saami Ranga. He did well in the emotional episode in the second half. Raj Tharun will not get registered. Aashika Ranganath looked cute and beautiful in her role and she performed well. Nassar gets a powerful and full-length role in Naa Saami Ranga. All the other actors are good in Naa Saami Ranga.

MM Keeravani’s background score is an asset for Naa Saami Ranga. The film has seven songs and most of them are shot well. The film’s director Vijay Binni is a choreographer by profession and he composed the songs well. Vijay Binni also adapted the script well to impress the Telugu audience. Though the film is shot in a short span of three months, Naa Saami Ranga has good quality. The dialogues are decent and some of the episodes will not be accepted by the family crowds.

Naa Saami Ranga is a film that will appeal to the audience during the Sankranthi season and makes a decent one time watch.

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Next Amaravathi is going to be capital of AP, says Naidu Previous Guntur Kaaram Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest opener for Mahesh Babu
else

TRENDING

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Latest

image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash