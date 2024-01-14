Amaravathi is going to be capital of AP, says Naidu

The festival is Bhogi but the ruler is a lunatic who laid the foundation for the destruction by dismantling the Praja Vedika, remarked former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chanddrababu Naidu, on Sunday.

Actively participating in Sankranthi celebrations at Mandadam in Amaravati along with Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, the TDP supremo said that Amaravati, which is the capital of deities, is being persecuted by demons. The Sankranthi celebrations organised in the name of ‘Telugu Jathiki Swarna Yugam-Sankranthi Sankalpam’ are held on the Golden Role School campus in Amaravati.

Making it clear that the public welfare rule will again begin here as Amaravati is going to remain the capital of the State, Chandrababu Naidu said that the primary goal of the TDP-Jana Sena combine is to create assets in the State. The farmers in the capital region of Amaravati gave a warm and traditional reception to both Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan. Later, both the leaders burnt the copies of the orders of anti-people policies released by this Government in the traditional bonfire.

Addressing the farmers from Mandadam and the neighbouring villages, Chandrababu Naidu expressed happiness for celebrating the festival in the capital city of Amaravathi. “The future is again going to be ours as Amaravati is soon going to be the centre for administration,” he added.

Stating that generally people burn the useless articles in the bonfire as part of the festival celebrations, Chandrababu Naidu said that the development of the State has marched much backward due to the inefficient rule and destructive policies of this Government. Expressing serious concern that Amaravati has been totally damaged in the past five years, he regretted that the farmers who donated their lands for the capital are the worst sufferers.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the countdown for the YSRCP Government has begun and stated that Amaravati will again turn as a centre to generate assets to transform the whole State into a fertile land. The steep hike in prices of essential commodities has been haunting the poor, he said that the ruling dispensation has pushed the Anganwadis onto the roads without solving their problems.

Making a promise that the TDP-Jana Sena combine will take the responsibility to provide employment to the jobless, Chandrababu Naidu said that steps will be initiated by the coming TDP-Jana Sena combine government to create assets and distribute it to the people to bring them out of the present crisis. The former chief minister said that around 8,000 acres in the capital region of Amaravati remains vacant after allocating lands for building government offices and other private institutions and this amounts to one lakh crore or even three lakh crore if each acre is sold at Rs 30 cr. The land was worth Rs one lakh near Hitech City in Hyderabad 25 years ago while it now costs anywhere around Rs 100 cr and this is how assets should be created, he said.

This Chief Minister does not know anything else except demolitions and Minimum Support Price (MSP) is not being paid for any farm product, Chandrababu Naidu said and regretted that the construction of the buildings for High Court judges which began five years ago are not completed till now. Stating that he will take the responsibility to promote Visakhapatnam as economic capital, the former chief minister announced that a High Court bench will be established at Kurnool.

Calling upon the people to sink their differences and rise beyond the regional and caste considerations, the TDP supremo said that only 87 days are left to take the State sans YSRCP. Chandrababu Naidu said that the policemen too resorted to certain atrocities and felt that there should be some change in the police system too.

Pointing out how YSRCP MP, Raghurama Krishnam Raju, has been harassed by the police and did not allow to visit his own home town in the State, the former chief minister said that the MP has to ultimately visit his home town after the High Court order. An NRI youth, Yasaswi, was arrested in the airport and seized his passport to prevent him from visiting the United States, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu is of a firm opinion that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is not fit for politics and said that it is the duty of the people to get rid of him.

Pawan Kalyan said that the time has come for the State to rid itself of the evil and that he is aware of the problems being faced by the people. “We have joined hands with the TDP as we could not see the poor condition of the people in the State,” he said.

Assuring the people that Amaravati will certainly be developed as the best capital in the country, Pawan Kalyan said that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will transform Andhra Pradesh into a well developed State. The Sankranthi celebrations will be officially organised in Amaravati next year, he said.