Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer directed by Shankar is all set for January 10th 2025 release across the globe. The film is made on a massive budget and the third single Naanaa Hyraanaa from the film is out today. Thaman composes a beautiful melody and Shankar has shot lavishly in some of the beautiful locations of New Zealand. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s chemistry stands out. Naanaa Hyraanaa is the best number from the film till date. The makers have spent Rs 5 crores on the song and Thiru’s visuals should have a special mention. Naanaa Hyraanaa song lives up to the expectations.

The final schedule of Game Changer is currently going on and the post-production work is happening at a faster pace. SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali and Samuthirakani will be seen in other prominent roles in Game Changer. Ram Charan plays a dual role as a father and son in this political action drama. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Zee Studios are the producers. Game Changer is carrying huge expectations.