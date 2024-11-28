x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court

Published on November 28, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court

talasani srinivas yadav

Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav denied any involvement in the proposed ethanol factory coming up at Dilawarpur near Nirmal. Responding to Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka’s challenge, Talasani announced that he is ready to come anywhere to prove that his family members are not involved in ethanol factory establishment.

As farmers and local people in and around Dilawarpur village located in Nirmal district, have been protesting against the ethanol factory, it has turned into a statewide issue. The protests even turned violent this week, with people attacking officials and Police.

In the wake of raging protests, ruling Congress party leaders alleged that the proposed ethanol factory belongs to the family members of former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

While Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy released documents and video, alleging that Talasani family members are involved, Minister Seethakka challenged Talasani Srinivas Yadav to visit Dilawarpur, saying she will prove BRS leaders involvement in the factory.

Responding on these developments, Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a press conference today at Telangana Bhavan.

“Congress leaders are making baseless allegations against my family in case of Dilwarpur ethanol factory. TPCC president, MP Chamala Kiran and Minister Seethakka alleged that PMK Distillations belongs to my family. They are misleading people with wrong facts to divert attention,” said Talasani Srinivas Yadav, hitting back at Congress leaders.

“My son and some others set up PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd in 2016. That was eight years ago. They wanted to take up some activity near Rajamundry in AP. But that did not work out. So immediately after three months my son resigned from the Board of Directors and came out of the company. Now Congress leaders are trying to blame my family, by showing old documents. They are in responsible positions. They should ascertain the facts before making allegations,” explained Talasani Srinivas Yadav, claiming that his family members are noway connected with the controversial ethanol factory.

With this statement, Talasani has hit ball into Congress’ Court, over the controversial ethanol factory.

Dnr

Next Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number Previous Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
else

TRENDING

image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot
image
RGV’s statement on Recent Cases and Controversies

Latest

image
Allari Naresh’s Bachhala Malli Movie Teaser Launch Event
image
Naanaa Hyraanaa from Game Changer: Visually Appealing Number
image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gautham Leads, Avinash at Risk of Elimination
image
Rajinikanth to return back to Shoot

Most Read

image
Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court
image
Tribal girl Shailaja died of cardiac arrest, clarifies Minister Seethakka
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Delhi Visit: Key Meetings and Future Plans

Related Articles

Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black Faria Abdullah Flaunts In Orange Saree Aditi Rao Hydari Weds Siddharth Get Married Again Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In hourglass figure Malavika Mohanan In Vintage Outfits Samyuktha Menon At Private Event In Vijayawada Sree Leela at Robinhood Teaser Launch HibiscusOil Benefits for Your Hair Aditi Rao Hydari At The India Today Conclave In Delhi Raai Laxmi Flaunting In Saree Sushmita Sen Hot In Red Saree