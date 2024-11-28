Talasani hits ball into Congress’ Court

Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav denied any involvement in the proposed ethanol factory coming up at Dilawarpur near Nirmal. Responding to Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka’s challenge, Talasani announced that he is ready to come anywhere to prove that his family members are not involved in ethanol factory establishment.

As farmers and local people in and around Dilawarpur village located in Nirmal district, have been protesting against the ethanol factory, it has turned into a statewide issue. The protests even turned violent this week, with people attacking officials and Police.

In the wake of raging protests, ruling Congress party leaders alleged that the proposed ethanol factory belongs to the family members of former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

While Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy released documents and video, alleging that Talasani family members are involved, Minister Seethakka challenged Talasani Srinivas Yadav to visit Dilawarpur, saying she will prove BRS leaders involvement in the factory.

Responding on these developments, Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a press conference today at Telangana Bhavan.

“Congress leaders are making baseless allegations against my family in case of Dilwarpur ethanol factory. TPCC president, MP Chamala Kiran and Minister Seethakka alleged that PMK Distillations belongs to my family. They are misleading people with wrong facts to divert attention,” said Talasani Srinivas Yadav, hitting back at Congress leaders.

“My son and some others set up PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd in 2016. That was eight years ago. They wanted to take up some activity near Rajamundry in AP. But that did not work out. So immediately after three months my son resigned from the Board of Directors and came out of the company. Now Congress leaders are trying to blame my family, by showing old documents. They are in responsible positions. They should ascertain the facts before making allegations,” explained Talasani Srinivas Yadav, claiming that his family members are noway connected with the controversial ethanol factory.

With this statement, Talasani has hit ball into Congress’ Court, over the controversial ethanol factory.

Dnr