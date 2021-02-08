Naandhi in USA by GIF

Great India Films is happy to announce our 5th project in 2021. “Naandhi” an Allari Naresh starrer is going to be an intense and gripping film enticing to all sections of the audience.

Produced by Satish Vegesna and Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, Naandhi an action crime thriller is going to show Allari Naresh in a performance packed role. Audience will get to see Naresh in an award winning performance like Gamyam, Nenu, Shambo Shiva Shambo and Maharshi. Naandhi also has a versatile actress Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar in a crucial Lawyer role.

Naandhi is scheduled to premiere on Thursday Feb 18th in USA.

Naandhi trailer got an excellent response and is setting the expectations high on this intense crime thriller. Please enjoy the movie on the Big screen near you.

Great India Films thanks producer Satish garu and Raja garu for this opportunity.

Great India Films also thanks all our supporters in our 19 years of Journey.

