Young actress Nabha Natesh is waiting to make her comeback after a brief break. The actress is traveling and is posing for pictures quite frequently. Some of her recent glamorous clicks went viral. Nabha Natesh posted a bunch of pictures in a specially designed short skirt. Nabha Natesh looked super hot and gorgeous in the pictures. “Flexing my etheric wings” posted the actress along with the clicks. Nabha Natesh is yet to announce her next Telugu film. She was last seen in Nithiin’s Maestro.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.