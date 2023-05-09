We’re Shining More Because Of Our Children: Allu Aravind

Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt have become successful producers in Tollywood by delivering back-to-back hits. They are awaiting the release of the wholesome family entertainer Anni Manchi Sakunamule with Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair playing the leads and Nandini Reddy directing it. The fourth song Cheyyi Cheyyi is unveiled in the presence of Aswani Dutt, Allu Aravind and K Raghavendra Rao.

While speaking at the event, Allu Aravind said, “Priyanka and Swapna are like my daughters. Dutt and I are in the industry for over 50 years. There is a comment that we’re shining more because of our children. Nandini is a very good friend and is the nearest window. Dutt spends lavishly on every movie. I wish this will become a big hit. I’m waiting to make a movie with Santosh Sobhan.”

KRR said, “I did 12 to 14 films under Dutt’s banner. All of them were blockbusters. Anni Manchi Sakunamule is a good title. This song has the vibes of Pelli Sandadi song. I can never forget the movie Sita Ramam. I feel bad for the conclusion on Sita’s character. I wish they will make a part 2 to unite hero and heroine.”

Aswani Dutt said, “This is the most memorable function in my life. Allu Aravind is a good friend of mine for decades. Raghavendra Rao is my relative. We did Pelli Sandadi together. We made many great movies together. Hits or flops didn’t change us.”