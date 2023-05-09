Big Update on Akhil Akkineni’s Next

Despite Akhil Akkineni’s hard work, his recent film ‘Agent’ turned out to be a disaster. Even with a bad track, he signed one more biggie. Akkineni heroes are in a struggling phase yet this young hero is signing big projects with big production houses. Akhil signed his next project with one of the major production houses of Tollywood, UV Creations. Anil Kumar is making his directorial debut with this film.

There is a strong buzz in social media that the film is titled ‘Dheera’. UV Creations is planning it to be a high-budget film, but considering Akhil’s market in mind. There is also a buzz that Jahnvi Kapoor is in talks to play the leading lady. We have to wait for an official announcement to know more details about the project, which will be out soon.