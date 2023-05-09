Kushi First Single: A Soothing Melody

Advertisement

Marking the birthday of Vijay Deverakonda, the first single from his upcoming romantic film Kushi is out. Na Roja Nuvve is a soothing romantic number shot on the lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. Na Roja Nuvve is fresh and melodious. The song is shot across the beautiful locales of Kashmir. Vijay and Samantha look simple on screen. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for this beautiful number.

Shiva Nirvana is the director of Kushi and the shoot is expected to be concluded by the end of May. The film is announced for September release this year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Kushi is a crucial film for Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha and Shiva Nirvana. Vijay Deverakonda will soon work with Gautam Tinnanuri and he would be seen as a cop.