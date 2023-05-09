Pawan Kalyan’s surprise to his Fans

Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Sujeeth’s gangster drama OG at Wai Lake, Maharashtra. Like never before, Pawan Kalyan shared pictures of Janasena followers in his social media post from the shooting spot. In detail, Pawan Kalyan was surprised to see his Janasena party followers at Wai Lake and shared his excitement on Twitter.

“While shooting for ‘OG‘ at Wai Lake in Maharashtra, met our Janasainiks; Singiri Sai, Singiri Rajesh and Sanni John from Kovvur, Rajahmundry, East Godavari” posted Pawan Kalyan. In the Picture Pawan Kalyan (standing back) was facing the Janasainiks and where they were spotted carrying the party flag.