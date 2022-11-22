Nadendla demands apology from Jagan on ‘black dress’

Jana Sena political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Tuesday asked chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to apologise to the women whose black chunnis were removed by the police in Narsapur of West Godavari district when the chief minister visited the town.

Manohar who reached Visakhapatnam for his weeklong tour in Vizianagaram district told media persons that Jagan Mohan Reddy was losing peace of mind with people revolting against him everywhere. He questioned the chief minister for not allowing the men and women with black dress at the public meeting in Narsapur.

The Jana Sena leader said that the women were asked to leave their black dupatta at the check point and go inside. He wondered how the police could do such things to please the chief minister. He said that the chief minister owed an explanation and apology for this act.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy feared people attacking him and hence not coming out of his Tadepalli palace. Even when he is going outside, he is using curtains and rope parties due to fear of attack from the people, the Jana Sena leader said.

He also took strong exception to the chief minister calling Jana Sena as Rowdy Sena and said that all rowdies in the state were with the ruling YSR Congress. He sought to advise the chief minister to look at his own party and get to know the rowdies before making such comments on the Jana Sena.

He further said that Jana Sena does not require a conduct certificate from Jagan Mohan Reddy or any leader. He said that people would give any certificate to the political parties and Jana Sena has the certificate from the people.

Manohar said that the Jana Sena would strengthen its base in every village and get ready for the 2024 general election. He predicted the defeat of YSR Congress in the next election given the unrest seen among the people. He said every section of the people in the state were unhappy with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and were looking for change.