Baby Teaser trending on Top

Young and talented director Sai Rajesh directed films like Hrudaya Kaleyam and Kobbari Matta which happened to be spoof comedies. He went on to produce a national award-winning film Colour Photo. After a long gap, he is returning back to director’s chair with Baby, a soulful romantic entertainer that has Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. The teaser of the film is released last evening in a grand manner and it is quite impressive. The teaser of Baby is trending on the second top slot on YouTube which is great for a small film.

The background score composed by Vijay Bulganin is very impressive. Baby is a youthful romantic saga and the teaser is heart-touching. SKN is the producer of Baby and the teaser brings good expectations on the film. All eyes are now focused on the trailer and the release of Baby. The makers gifted an SUV to director Sai Rajesh right after the shoot of film got completed.