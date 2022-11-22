HIT3 is a Crazy Multi-starrer set in USA

The second installment of HIT franchise will release on December 2nd and Adivi Sesh played the lead role as an investigating cop. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Nani’s Wallposter Cinema are the producers. The makers made an announcement that HIT would continue as a franchise and the third installment will be announced before the release of HIT 2. As per the ongoing news, HIT 3 will be much more bigger and it is a multi-starrer.

Nani and Adivi Sesh will be seen in the lead roles in this action thriller and critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a crucial role. HIT 3 will be shot completely in USA and Sailesh Kolanu will direct the third installment too. Nani’s Wallposter Cinema will bankroll this stylish action thriller. Nani will also surprise in a cameo in HIT 2 and his role is kept under wraps. Nani is currently shooting for Dasara and the shooting formalities will be completed this year. Dasara releases on March 30th, 2023.