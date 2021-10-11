Nag Ashwin responds about Prabhas’ Project K

National award-winning director Nag Ashwin will direct pan-Indian actor Prabhas in his next film which is tentatively titled Project K. The entire script work and the pre-production work of the film are completed and Nag Ashwin is now waiting eagerly for the arrival of Prabhas to commence the shoot. It is heard that the film’s shoot will be wrapped up in 200 days. With Prabhas’ birthday arriving on October 23rd, his fans predicted that there would be an update coming from the team of Project K.

But Nag Ashwin said that it is too early to reveal the updates of the project. He said that the updates of Project K will start after the release of Radhe Shyam. Big B Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role and Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in this big-budget project. There are speculations that the film is planned on a budget of Rs 400 crores. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and the film hits the screens in 2023.