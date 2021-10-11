Chiranjeevi wanted me to back out from MAA Elections: Manchu Vishnu

After winning the polls of MAA, Manchu Vishnu interacted with the press this evening. The young actor is the new President of MAA and he defeated Prakash Raj who received backing from the Mega family indirectly. During his media interaction, Manchu Vishnu revealed that Chiranjeevi garu wanted him to back out from the polls. He also responded about Ram Charan voting for him. He said that Charan might have voted to Prakash Raj and his panel.

Vishnu said that he received the first phone call from Tarak after winning the polls. Tarak skipped the voting of MAA that took place yesterday. Manchu Vishnu also said that MAA members will meet the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states and will discuss about the issues to be resolved. Vishnu promised to work together and he said that the resignations of Prakash Raj and Naga Babu will not be approved as he needs their support in the coming days.