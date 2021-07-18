Naga Chaitanya and Tharun Bhascker film on Cards?

Top producer Suresh Babu has been co-producing films along with several young and upcoming filmmakers from the past few years. For the first time after a long gap, he is producing a film on Suresh Productions without collaborations. Tharun Bhascker will direct this interesting film and young actor Naga Chaitanya is expected to play the lead role in this untitled film. Tharun Bhascker is done with the script work recently.

Suresh Babu paid an advance for Tharun for two films after the release of Pelli Choopulu. After Ee Nagaraniki Emayyindi, Tharun took a long time to finalize the script. Suresh Babu is convinced with the script and Naga Chaitanya will hear the script once he is back from Ladakh. The project is expected to start rolling next year once Chaitanya is done with his current projects. More details awaited.