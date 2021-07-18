How will TDP come back to power in 2024?

How will the TDP come back to power in 2024? This is the question that the TDP thinking heads are asking themselves. Will just anti-Jagan sentiment alone help the TDP to storm back to power? Does it have to do something more than what it is doing now?

As of now the TDP is only trying to appeal to the already anti-Jagan elements. Those who are not going to vote for the YSRCP in any case are being catered to. These sections will in any case vote against the YSRCP. But, by addressing and targeting the same sections, it will not gain anything. Take for instance the Vizag steel plant issue. This is a matter of a strong sentiment for the Telugu people. The Modi government is out to privatise the VSP. The YSRCP has clearly colluded with the Centre on this issue. But, the TDP is yet to take up a grassroots level fight on this issue. It is paying mere lip service to the employees unions which are waging a battle against the Central government.

YSRCP MP Rammohan Naidu has asked the YSRCP to lead the agitation and said that the TDP MPs were ready to resign their MP post on the VSP issue. But, instead of the YSRCP, why is not the TDP taking the lead? Let it take the lead and force the YSRCP to follow suit. Thus it will not just lead the movement, but also claim credit for taking up the issue. Remember the YSRP had resigned all the MP seats and brought pressure on the TDP. As a result, the YSRCP not only got the credit but also put the TDP on the mat.

On the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Issue too, the comments by three Prakasam TDP MLAs have only helped create antipathy in the Rayalaseema region, which has more than 50 MLAs. In fact, party chief too is from the same region. Luckily for the party, the three MLAs have backtracked from their statement the very next day. However, the damage was already done.

It’s time the TDP gets its priorities right and realise that leading people’s movements is the only answer.