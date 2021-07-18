“July 26 tension” for YSRCP leaders and cadre!

Tension is gripping YSRCP leaders and cadre as July 26 date nears.

It’s the only date that is being hotly debated in YSRCP circles for the last four days.

Why YSRCP leaders and cadre is attaching that much significance for July 26?

This is because the CBI Court is taking up the final hearing on the petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to YSRCP chief and AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The petition was filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju in May this year.

Jagan’s lawyers could successfully delay the case for over two months by repeatedly seeking more time to file counters.

The CBI too contributed to delay in the case by seeking more time to file counters and written arguments.

However, when the CBI sought ten more time last week, the CBI Court in Nampally, Hyderabad, adjourned the case to July 26.

Speculations are rife in political and legal circles that July 26 is the last day for hearing on this case and the CBI Court will deliver its verdict irrespective of whether CBI submits its written arguments or not.

CBI opposed bail for Jagan when he was Opposition leader. But CBI has not made his stand clear on this issue after he became CM saying that it has left the decision to the court whether to cancel bail or not based on the merits of the petition.

YSRCP leaders and cadre fear what if CBI Court cancels bail to Jagan and sends him back to Chanchalguda prison in Hyderabad.

Who will run the government and party in AP if Jagan is jailed again? is the question haunting them.

When Jagan was jailed earlier, his mother Vijayamma and sister Sharmila helped him to sustain the party by conducting padayatras and bus yatras across the state. But reports state that both have left Jagan due to differences in family and Sharmila launched her own party in Telangana recently..Vijayamma is also learnt to be living with Sharmila in Hyderabad.