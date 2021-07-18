TV debate turns violent in Huzurnagar, TRS activists attack participants!

A live public debate conducted by Raj News Channel in Huzurnagar on Sunday turned violent and led to clashes between TRS and other opposition parties.

Raj News Channel, known to be an anti-TRS channel, conducted a live public debate in Huzurnagar inviting people from all sections and parties to air their views on the development of the constituency.

The speakers were lashing out at TRS MLA Saidi Reddy, TRS government, CM KCR and minister KTR saying that they betrayed them by neglecting their constituency after making several promises during Huzurnagar bypoll in October 2019 and after winning the seat with huge majority.

The participants said none of the promises made by KCR or TRS government during bypolls were fulfilled even after nearly two years.

At this stage, TRS Huzurnagar MLA Saidi Reddy entered the scene along with his followers. They stormed onto the dais and threw away chairs and tables. They stopped the debate and live signal. When people and opposition parties opposed, they started attacking them.

People too retaliated and attacked TRS activists. Several people were injured in the clashes. As the situation was going out of control, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob.

Huzurnagar bypoll was held in October 2019 after sitting Congress MLA N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned after he was elected as Nalgonda MP in 2019 May Lok Sabha polls. The Congress fielded Uttam’s wife Padmavathi in the bypoll but she lost to TRS candidate Saidi Reddy.