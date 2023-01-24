Naga Chaitanya condemns the comments of Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna during the success speech of Veera Simha Reddy made remarks on the Akkinenis. This did not go well with many but there was no one who condemned the statement of Balakrishna. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya who prefers to stay away from controversies responded in style. His statement on the comments of Balakrishna was smooth and straight. He said that disrespecting the pillars of Telugu cinema is degrading ourselves.

“Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and SV Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves” told the official statement of Naga Chaitanya. The post went viral all over. Balakrishna was trolled badly on social media for his comments for calling Akkineni Thokkineni.

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for an action entertainer titled Custody directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is aimed for summer 2023 release.