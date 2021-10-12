Naga Chaitanya invests big on two new properties

The breakup news of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha left their fans in deep shock. The duo parted ways and are busy with their upcoming projects. They bought a lavish apartment in the posh location of Gachibowli and they have been residing there since their marriage. Now after their breakup, Naga Chaitanya moved out from their nest. He is said to have invested big on two new properties. Naga Chaitanya spent a bomb on a land in Jubilee Hills and the construction work of the new bungalow is currently happening.

Naga Chaitanya also bought a new apartment in a gated community near Gachibowli and he will shift to this space very soon. The actor is said to have spent a huge amount on these properties. The actor is shooting for Thank You in the direction of Vikram Kumar. Soon after the shoot gets completed, Chaitanya will head for the shoot of Bangarraju. Both these films will head for a theatrical release next year.