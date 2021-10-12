Young filmmaker Mahesh Koneru is no more

Tollywood’s young and upcoming producer Mahesh Koneru breathed his last this morning in Vizag due to cardiac arrest. He started his career in Telugu media and emerged as the PRO for NTR and Kalyanram. Soon he floated his production house East Coast Productions and produced films like 118, Naa Nuvvue, Miss India and Thimmarasu. He is currently producing Allari Naresh’s upcoming movie Sabhaku Namaskaram and has a bunch of films lined up.

NTR expressed his grief on the sudden demise of Mahesh Koneru. He posted “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear”. The entire Tollywood is left in shock with the sudden demise of Mahesh. Rest in peace Mahesh Koneru.