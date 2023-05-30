Naga Chaitanya lines up one more Film

Young actor Naga Chaitanya has been shattered with two back-to-back debacles. The youngster already gave his nod for Shiva Nirvana and the film is said to be an emotional family entertainer. The shoot of the film will kick-start next year and Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project. Naga Chaitanya is on a break and is yet to announce his next film though there are a lot of speculations. As per the update, he is already busy with his next film that will be announced soon.

Chandoo Mondeti who delivered a pan-Indian hit with Karthikeya 2 is on board to direct Naga Chaitanya in his next film. GA2 Pictures will produce this prestigious film. Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo worked for Savyasachi in the past and the film ended up as a dud. The duo is all set to team up for the second time and the pre-production work of this untitled film is underway. More details are expected to be announced officially very soon.