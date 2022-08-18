Naga Chaitanya puts all his projects on Hold

Naga Chaitanya is shattered with two back-to-back flops. Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha left him in a state of huge shock. He is rushed with several projects but the actor is now left puzzled. He is set to have kept all his projects on hold. He is in talks with directors like Parasuram, Tharun Bhascker, Nandini Reddy, Bommarillu Baskar and others. The actor hasn’t signed any of the films and he is keen to take a call at a later date.

Naga Chaitanya will commence the shoot of Venkat Prabhu’s film which is an action entertainer. The film presents Naga Chaitanya as a cop and the shoot is expected to start next month. Krithi Shetty plays the leading lady in this bilingual and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. He will sign his next film only after he completes the shoot of Venkat Prabhu’s film.