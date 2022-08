Great India Films is happy to release Wanted Pandugod in USA in collaboration with Director Raghavender Rao garu and Saibaba garu.

Wanted Pandugod trailer got tremendous hits for the hilarious comedy. Movie is releasing on Aug 18th in the USA in select locations and is sure to entertain you as it has all the prominent comedians including Dr Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Saptagiri, Srinivas Reddy, Sunil, Sudigali Sudheer, Prudhvi and all

Enjoy and lol with your friends on a big screen near you.