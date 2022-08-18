When team Liger rejected a massive OTT Deal

Liger is one of the biggest projects of the year and the film is heading for a release in all the Indian languages on August 25th. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. The makers during the pandemic time received a massive OTT deal. Despite the financial stress surrounding around, they decided to wait for the theatrical release. Charmme confirmed the news in one of the interviews of Liger. She even turned emotional when she revealed the news.

Charmme interviewed Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh and the full interview will be out tomorrow. Vijay Deverakonda and his team are promoting the film all over. Dharma Productions and Puri Connects are the producers. The trailer and the songs generated a positive buzz on the film. The team of Liger is super confident on the film.