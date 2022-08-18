Prabhas’ Project K Release Pushed

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is working on multiple projects and the pandemic pushed the release plans of the actor. The makers of Salaar announced that the film will hit the screens in September 2023. Adipurush is already aimed for January 2023 release. Project K which is currently under shoot was planned for Dasara release next year. With Salaar already planned for release next year, Project K will not release next year. The next considered release date would be January 2024 if things go as per the plan.

Prabhas too is not ready to release three films in a year. He asked the makers of Project K to push the release of the film. Project K is made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and the film is directed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are the lead actors in this new-age entertainer. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers. Prabhas will also announce a film in the direction of Maruthi soon and the shoot commences this year.