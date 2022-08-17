Jagan to integrate health and medical education

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to integrate the health department with medical education. He had told the officials on Wednesday during the review to integrate the health department with medical education.

The chief minister directed the officials to shift the District Medical and Health Office (DMHO) to the medical colleges being constructed in every district. The DMHO should be placed either in the medical college or the teaching hospital according to the availability of the space, the chief minister told them.

The state government had taken up construction of 15 new medical colleges in addition to the existing 11 medical colleges in the state, with one medical college with teaching hospital for every district. The government had also converted all the district headquarters hospitals as teaching hospitals.

The chief minister also sanctioned the new medical college for the Parvathipuram Manyam district, which was created out of Vizianagaram district.

The integration would facilitate coordination between the hospital staff and the DMHO, who have to monitor the functioning of the village clinics and primary health care centres (PHC). The state government had already started renovation of existing clinics and construction of PHCs under the Nadu-Nedu programme.