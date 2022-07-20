Naga Chaitanya says he loves Criticism

Naga Chaitanya is all set for the release of Thank You, an emotional entertainer and the film releases on Friday. The actor is promoting the film widely and he plays Abhiram who has several variations in the film. Thank You is a journey of Abhiram and it narrates about the important phases of his life and the people in each phase. Naga Chaitanya during his recent interview revealed that he loves criticism and he takes it in a positive manner. “It is through the critics, we realize and we grow. I take criticism in a positive manner” told Naga Chaitanya.

“Twitter has a lot of negative posts but it is our perspective that makes it positive. Taking criticism in a positive manner matters. There is a lot of demand for the actors currently. But if we do continuous mistakes, the audience will forget the actors. It’s time to be extra cautious and careful in picking up the right projects. Every film is crucial for an actor” told Naga Chaitanya. Thank You is directed by Vikram Kumar and Rashi Khanna is the heroine. Dil Raju is the producer and the film releases this Friday.