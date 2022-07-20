Dil Raju fakes with Thank You Ticket Prices

Naga Chaitanya and Rashi Khanna starrer Thank You is hitting the screens this Friday. The film failed to generate enough buzz and is said to be an emotional journey of a youngster. The audience are not ready to watch films in theatres if the ticket prices are high and exorbitant. The recent Tollywood films proved it clearly and Ram’s The Warrior is the best example. Thank You producer Dil Raju during the promotions of the film announced that the film will be available for normal prices and there would be no price hike for Thank You in Telugu states.

The makers promised to sell Thank you tickets for Rs 150 (multiplexes) and Rs 100 (single screens) excluding GST. But the ticket prices are hiked for Thank You in the Nizam region. The advance sales are opened for Rs 250 in multiplexes and Rs 175 in single screens excluding GST. The recliners are sold for Rs 350. This is sure a rude shock for the audience after making the announcement of low prices. When the footfalls are getting killed because of the high ticket prices, producers like Dil Raju should wake up before the theatrical business reaches rock bottom.