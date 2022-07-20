Nayanthara creates a record with her Remuneration

Nayanthara may be the only actress of this generation who reached the 75th film milestone in her career. The top actress got married to director Vignesh Shivan and she is back to work. She is working on multiple films and her 75th film was launched recently. Nilesh Krishnaa will direct this untitled film and he is a protege of Shankar. Trident Arts and Zee Studios will produce this prestigious project. Nayanthara is charging Rs 10 crores for this film which is the highest ever for any South Indian actress.

No South Indian actress is paid even Rs 5 crores per film till date. Nayanthara has quoted Rs 10 crores and the makers agreed to pay her the hefty paycheque. Nayanthara’s 75th film is a pan-Indian project and it has Satyaraj, Jai in other important roles. Nayanthara is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan directed by Atlee. This is the first Hindi film for the actress. After completing the shoot of Jawan, Nayanthara will start the shoot of Jayam Ravi’s film.