Shocker: Netflix loses a Million Subscribers

Top digital streaming platform Netflix has lost close to 1 million subscribers in the second quarter of this year and Netflix has a total of 221 million subscribers. The digital platform lost 9,70,000 subscribers in the second quarter till June and this is the highest loss for the streaming platform in the last decade. When compared to the first quarter of 2021, Netflix lost 2 lakh subscribers during the first quarter of the year. The shares of Netflix kept plunging. Netflix also hinted at a new and cheaper plan that will be available with advertisements between streaming.

For countries like India, Netflix’s plans are not affordable for everyone. Netflix also announced strict guidelines for logins and they are in plans to charge for password sharing. To draw new subscribers, Netflix is working with Microsoft and will launch a cheaper subscription with advertisements. The cheapest plan is expected to be priced at 10 USD per month in the United States. Microsoft will design and manage the platform for advertisements.