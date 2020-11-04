Naga Chaitanya to romance three beauties in his next

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is on a roll and his latest film Love Story is in the last leg of shoot. The film is expected to release next year and Naga Chaitanya will join the sets of his next film Thank You from December. Manam fame Vikram Kumar directs this interesting film and the film will have three leading ladies playing crucial roles. Rakul Preet Singh is in talks for one of the roles but there is no official confirmation from the makers.

Going with the news, Gang Leader fame Priyanka Arul Mohan is locked for the other lead role and the third heroine for Thank You will be finalized soon. Vikram Kumar who tasted back to back debacles worked on the script for ample time and is gearing up for the shoot. Dil Raju is the producer and the film releases during the second half of 2021.