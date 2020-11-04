Buzz: Anil Ravipudi in talks with Ravi Teja?

With the arrival of coronavirus, there is no clarity about the next and upcoming projects of the actors. Several young and top directors are left in waiting mode waiting for the stars while the young, top actors are rushed with back to back films. Young director Anil Ravipudi who tasted back to back hits is focused on his next project F3. With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, he was left with ample time and he penned a bunch of scripts. He is currently holding talks with his Raja the Great star Ravi Teja for a project.

It is unclear if the film is the sequel for Raja the Great or if it is a new script. Ravi Teja and Anil Ravipudi met recently and discussed about a script. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are on board as the producers of this film. The project is expected to roll next year. Anil Ravipudi is currently giving final touches for the script of F3 and the shoot of the film will commence early next year. Venkatesh and Varun Tej are the lead actors in F3.