Big News: Megastar all set to return back to work

After almost seven months of break, Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to return back to the sets of Acharya from November 9th. The upcoming schedule will continue for a month and all the safety measures would be taken. The makers announced that Acharya will be a summer treat. Koratala Siva is currently designing the schedules. The film’s leading lady Kajal Aggarwal is expected to join the sets from December.

There is no clarity about the arrival of Ram Charan as he is occupied with the shoot of RRR. Some important portions of the film on Chiranjeevi and the other lead cast would be canned. Chiranjeevi is eager to join the sets after a long break. Manisharma composes the music and Matinee Entertainments are the producers. Acharya delivers a strong social message like the previous films of Koratala Siva.