Jagan’s monthly income plan for poor rural women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has come out with yet another populist scheme to catch the attention of the poor people. This time, his Government is not focusing on Cash Transfer, non-productive policy. Instead, a strategy is made to help the poor women get monthly income through their hard work. Hence, the Jagan regime has decided to provide financial help to women to open small dairies on their own.

All support would be given to these women to get better results in dairy farms and higher productivity. For this, the Government has decided to buy over 3.43 lakh buffaloes and 2.20 cows. In the next one year itself, the authorities have drawn plans to buy over 60,000 buffaloes and 40,000 cows.

Also, the Government would buy over 3 lakh goats. All these activities were intended to make the women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Asara schemes financially self-sufficient and independent.

To make this programme a success, the Chief Minister has given specific instructions to the officials to buy the best breeds of cattle available. It is also decided to make the Government Dairy Corporation Federation to buy the dairy products from the women to ensure better prices for them. These dairy units would be promoted by linking them with the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.