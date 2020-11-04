No slash in remunerations for Tollywood stars

The coronavirus pandemic left the Telugu film industry in a huge stress. The exhibitors are jobless and there would be no cash rotation for months as it takes a year for things to return back to normal. The producers will have to take the risk as they would not get exorbitant prices for the theatrical rights. The Producers Guild along with the other associations met several times to discuss the slash in the remunerations of top actors and directors.

Though the Producers Guild proposed 20% cut in their paycheques, the filmmakers are finding it hard to implement them. Instead of having a cut, several actors have signed new projects and hiked their remuneration. All the lead actresses of Tollywood hiked the remuneration and some of the filmmakers even locked them for their upcoming projects. The proposal of slash in the remuneration is not implemented in Tollywood because of the huge demand the actors and actresses are in. No filmmaker dared to discuss about this with the actors and directors of Telugu cinema.