Amit Shah condemns Arnab Goswami arrest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came out in total defence of Republic TV Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami who was arrested by the Maharashtra police. Amit Shah condemned the arrest and described it as an attack on the media which is the fourth pillar of the Indian democracy.

Amit Shah termed the Maharashtra Government’s action as an assault on the freedom of speech and expression. This was a fundamental right provided for in the Constitution. The Governments have no right to interfere with the freedom of the individuals. It would be nothing but gross misuse of power to target free citizens.

It is well known that Arnab Goswami was caught in the political crossfire between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the BJP parties at the national level.

Mr. Goswami has been a bitter critic of the Shiv Sena Government in Maharashtra for quite some time. Now, the situation has turned volatile with his arrest. It remains to be seen how the Modi Government at the Centre would react to this in future.