Date locked for Niharika’s wedding

Mega daughter Niharika is engaged to Chaitanya recently in a limited affair. The family members of Niharika are in plans for a destination wedding and the arrangements are finalized currently. Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Niharika and Chaitanya will tie the knot on December 9th at 7:15 PM in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The wedding event will take place in ‘The Oberoi Udaivilas Palace’, a 5-star hotel in the presence of the family members and limited guests. The entire Mega family will attend the grand wedding of Niharika and Chaitanya. Niharika is away from films for some time and Chaitanya works for a top IT firm in Hyderabad.

