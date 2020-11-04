Devineni Uma ‘terrorised’ villagers, police case booked

The filing of police cases against the TDP leaders and former Ministers is on the rise. Despite strong opposition from the rival parties, the Jagan Reddy regime is not hesitating to take its political vengeance to any length. Now, a fresh FIR was registered against former Minister Devineni Umamamaheswara Rao on the charges of terrorising the villagers.

Uma along with the TDP activists went to hold protests at the TIDCO houses in Jakkampudi in Krishna district yesterday. But they were not allowed to agitate there. The local YCP sympathisers and residents of Shabad village picked up heated arguments with the TDP leaders.

The villagers demanded the TDP team to go back without holding their protests there. However, Mr. Uma and his party leaders expressed their protests demanding handing over of the houses to the poor beneficiaries. After they left the spot, the villagers and the YCP sympathisers filed a police complaint saying that the TDP leaders terrorised them in their own village. A case under Sections 505 and 506 for causing public discomfort and criminal intimidation was registered against Uma and other leaders.