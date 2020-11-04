Alia Bhatt’s RRR shoot pushed again

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt will be seen in a crucial role in RRR. The actress allocated dates twice for the film but the shoot got delayed due to various reasons. The busiest actress decided to allocate bulk dates for RRR and complete her portions at the earliest. There are talks that she would join the sets of RRR from the first week of November, but the schedule got pushed to December now.

Rajamouli and his team could not get the dates of the other actors to can the episodes on Alia Bhatt. The schedule that is currently shot on Ram Charan and NTR too got delayed after which Rajamouli pushed the shoot of Alia Bhatt to December. Rajamouli is currently focused on the interval episodes on NTR and Charan now. Alia Bhatt allocated her dates for a Hindi film and she would join the team of RRR from December. NTR and Ram Charan are now working without breaks to complete their portions for RRR and move on to their next projects.