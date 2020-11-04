AP schools in grip of Corona after reopening

The schools reopened in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 after a long gap of five months. Two days after, fears began to spread everywhere about the outbreak of coronavirus cases at many schools. Teachers and students are reporting positive for the virus, which is creating panic among the people.

There are reports that over 60 staff and students at different schools have got infected on the first day itself. Most of them were sent for home isolation while serious cases were admitted to hospital.

At some places, the midday meal serving staff were getting infected. As a result, the tensions were rising among the officials and the parents. For safety sake, the schools are allowing students to attend classes after taking permission letters from their parents.

Covid cases among school staff were reported from Prakasam, East Godavari and several other districts. There are fears that the virus cases may spread through asymptomatic carriers. As such, the officials are beginning to test students and other staff in schools where cases are reported.

Following this, some parents are stopping to send their children to schools. The situation is turning precarious for the officials to run the schools without fear of infections.