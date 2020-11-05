Jagan CBI-ED cases: When will real daily trials begin?

The Supreme Court has ordered speedy disposal of MLAs and MPs’ cases. Following this, the CBI Special Court took up the illegal assets cases of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy, Vijay Sai Reddy and others last month. Interestingly, the real daily trials into the original charge sheets filed in the CBI and the ED were taken up for hearing till now. Yet again, the arguments were going on as whether the cases of the Enforcement Directorate should be taken first or not.

The arguments on whether the CBI or the ED cases should be taken first took place several months ago. But, this issue was not yet settled in the court. On their part, the AP CM’s lawyers were strongly objecting to the ED’s plea for taking its cases first. Jagan’s lawyers were pleading for either taking up the CBI cases first or both the CBI-ED cases simultaneously.

As such, the real daily trials into the Jagan Reddy illegal assets cases have not yet begun.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of CM Jagan have asked for removing the CM’s name from the charge sheet in the Jagathi Publications case. They maintained that the investments made into this company were a business deal. Mr. Jagan Reddy cannot be charged or implicated in this. The investors put confidence in the Jagathi Publications and invested their money. Vijay Sai Reddy’s lawyers also argued along similar lines.