Ram Charan’s pan Indian plans

Ram Charan is occupied with the shoot of RRR and the shoot got delayed by months. With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, every actor of Telugu cinema utilized the break and started listening to scripts. Some of them signed back to back films but Charan is not in a mood to hurry. He has two big projects RRR and Acharya lined up. Both these projects will not release before Sankranthi 2022. Charan is said to have met various directors but he wasn’t impressed with any of the scripts.

RRR would sure change the market equations of Ram Charan and will have an impact on his next projects. Hence he is keen to take up a project that will appeal to all the sections of audience and would have a wide reach. Though he was initially in plans to do a straight Telugu film after RRR, Charan has a change of plans now. He will go ahead with a pan Indian film instead of a Telugu film. The hunt for such a script is on. As of now, Mohan Raja is the only director who is in talks with Charan.

With ample time left, Charan is not in a hurry and he is in plans to pick up the right script at the right time and announce it officially.