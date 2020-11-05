Nag joins the sets of Brahmastra

King Nagarjuna is back to work and he is juggling between the sets of Bigg Boss 4 and his upcoming release Wild Dog. The shoot of Wild Dog is happening in and around Manali. The actor joined the sets of his Bollywood comeback film Brahmastra in Mumbai. The actor plays the role of an archeologist and is like an extended cameo. Nag already completed one crucial schedule of the film in Kashmir long ago and he is currently busy completing the other pending portions of Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhaatt and Mouni Roy are the lead actors in this big-budget fantasy film that is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions are the producers of Brahmastra. The film releases next year. Nag will also complete the pending portions of Wild Dog this month. Solomon is the director and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.