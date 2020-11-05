Allu Arjun’s Pushpa latest updates

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is preparing himself for the shoot of his next film Pushpa, a big-budget action thriller that will be directed by Sukumar. The film’s shoot was planned to commence from today in a forest in East Godavari district but it got pushed. Going with the update, the month-long schedule will commence from next Monday in Maredumilli forests. Some special sets are erected for the shoot and a nearby resort is booked for the stay of the cast, crew members.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna along with the major cast will participate in the shoot. A high voltage action stunt too will be canned in this schedule. Allu Arjun will stun the audience with his makeover in Pushpa and he will be speaking in Rayalaseema dialect as the entire film happens in Chittoor district. Pushpa is the first pan Indian film for Allu Arjun and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film releases some time during the second half of next year.